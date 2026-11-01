Kailash Vijayvargiya Calls Narmada Phase IV Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav's Biggest Achievement, Says Project Will Meet Indore's Water Needs For 25 Years | VIDEO

Kailash Vijayvargiya Calls Narmada Phase IV Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav's Biggest Achievement, Says Project Will Meet Indore's Water Needs For 25 Years |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Speaking at the Free Press Mayor’s Felicitation programme, urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya highlighted Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav's work during his four-year tenure and described the Narmada Phase IV project as his biggest achievement.

“The mayor has made arrangements to meet Indore’s drinking water needs for the next 25 years. I think this achievement will find a place in the golden pages of history,” he said.

“I have been associated with Free Press since its inception. People are quick to criticise the police and corporators over various issues.

‘We Will Stand United During The Phase Of Water Shortage In Indore,’ Says Indore MLA @HardiaMahendra At Free Press Mayor’s Felicitation And Corporator Awards 2026 #FreePressMayorsFelicitationAndCorporatorAwards2026 #MadhyaPradesh #Indore #MahendraHardia https://t.co/it6g14shAQ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 31, 2026

However, only those who closely examine the work of the mayor and corporators can understand how much effort a corporator puts into getting development work done and how hard the mayor works to mobilise funds for development projects.

Many media houses criticise development work by pointing out potholes here and there. However, the point is that wherever there are roads, potholes can also occur,” Vijayvargiya said.

Highlighting the misuse of public amenities, he said, “Drainage lines can get clogged, too. When a drainage line gets blocked, what can a corporator do if people throw solid waste or clothes into it? Such practices choke the drainage system, but the corporator is then criticised.

People must understand how to use and maintain public infrastructure responsibly.”

He added that corporators face criticism throughout their tenure and appreciated Free Press for taking the initiative to recognise their work through the awards.

Earlier, Free Press editor Arshit Gautam delivered the welcome address, highlighting the newspaper’s journey in Indore and its achievements over the past 44 years.

“Indore’s area expanded from 62 square kilometres in 1995 to 331 square kilometres in 2025. According to a study, it is projected to reach 417 square kilometres by 2040. This reflects the rapid pace of the city’s development and expansion.

As the city grows, public amenities must also improve, including better roads, a reliable water supply and proper sanitation. Indore has set the standard for cleanliness across the nation. Remaining the cleanest city for eight consecutive years is no easy achievement,” he said.