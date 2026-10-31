Indore Cloth Merchant’s Brother Donates Eyes, Skin And Body After Death, Receives Guard Of Honour Before Final Journey To MP’s Khandwa | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In another example of growing awareness of organ and body donation in the city, a family on Friday decided to donate the eyes, skin and body of Devendra Jain (Burad), the younger brother of prominent Maharaja Tukojirao Cloth Market businessman and former president of the Shri Cloth Merchant Association, Hansraj Jain.

Devendra Jain, a resident of Mahavir Bagh, breathed his last on Friday morning. During the family’s hour of grief, volunteers of Muskan Group approached the relatives with a request for organ and body donation. The family, known for its involvement in social activities of the Shwetambar Jain community, agreed to the donation.

Jain’s eyes were donated to MK International Eye Bank and his skin to Choithram Skin Bank. His body was donated to Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Government Medical College, Khandwa, for medical education.

An eight-member police team, on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government, accorded Jain a guard of honour. After relatives and members of the community paid their last respects, the body was respectfully sent to Khandwa at 4 pm.

Indore Shwetambar community senior Santosh Jain (Mama), Indore Cloth Market Merchant Association president Rajnish Chauradia and Muskan Group volunteer Hemant Chhabra expressed condolences during the final farewell.

Muskan Group volunteer-in-charge Sandipan Arya said Indore was among the leading cities in organ and body donation.