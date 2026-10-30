Armed Miscreants Storm Indore Corporator's Residence, Attack Husband And Vandalise Property; 4 Booked | VIDEO

Four Men Booked For Allegedly Attacking Corporator's Husband, Vandalising Property And Issuing Threats In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A property dispute turned violent in Indore’s Usha Ganj area when four men allegedly attacked corporator Pankhudi Talreja’s husband, Sumit Talreja, at his residence, vandalised property and issued death threats. The accused reportedly slashed the corporator’s signboard with a knife and threw flower pots. Meanwhile, the opposing party accused Sumit of threatening them with a pistol during the confrontation.

According to Sanyogita Ganj police, the incident took place on October 29 at Gitanjali Apartments in Usha Ganj. Sumit Talreja, a property dealer, approached the police station along with his wife, corporator Pankhudi Talreja, and lodged a complaint against four individuals identified as Prashant Karausia, Ansh, Sumit Khare and Vishal Baurasi.

Caught On CCTV: Several Armed Goons Barge Into Indore Councillor's Home At Gitanjali Apartments, At**ck Her Businessman Husband #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/ozCpkYSLvm — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 30, 2026

Sumit told police that Prashant, an old acquaintance, arrived at his residence with three associates to discuss a settlement related to a long-standing dispute. However, the discussion allegedly turned into a heated argument, with the accused abusing and threatening him.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly used a knife to damage a signboard displaying the corporator's name outside the residence. They then rushed towards Sumit, who ran to his second-floor flat to escape the confrontation.

The accused allegedly followed him, kicked the apartment door and damaged chairs, flower pots and vehicles parked on the premises. One of them reportedly threw a flower pot towards Sumit.

The men also allegedly threatened to kill Sumit and his wife. Hearing the couple's cries for help, neighbours gathered, prompting the accused to flee. Meanwhile, the opposing party claimed that Sumit initiated the confrontation and threatened them by brandishing a pistol.

Sanyogitaganj police have registered a case against the four accused and launched an investigation. Officers are examining both versions to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.