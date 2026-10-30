Tender Process Completed; Work Order Pending: Mayor Blasts Indore Municipal Corporation Officials | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tender process has been completed, but work remains stalled. Furious over bureaucratic delays in the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav reprimanded civic officials during a surprise inspection of Sudama Nagar Sector-D on Thursday, questioning why development projects were being held up despite procedural formalities being completed.

The mayor's anger erupted after he discovered that a work order for a boundary wall project had not been issued despite the tender process being completed. Summoning the concerned officials to the spot, he demanded an explanation for the prolonged delay.

“You only keep pushing papers while people continue to suffer. Because of you, the government's image gets tarnished,” Bhargav told the officials, highlighting how administrative inaction was affecting residents and undermining public confidence.

Local corporator Jitu Rathore accompanied the mayor during the inspection, which also covered construction activities and civic problems in the area.

Tender completed, work order still pending

The delay involved the boundary wall of a garden in Sector A. Although the tender had been completed, the file for issuing the work order had reportedly remained pending for a considerable period.

Questioning the delay, Bhargav summoned the relevant file and additional commissioner Shringar Shrivastava, along with other officials, to seek answers.

The episode has raised questions about the corporation's functioning, particularly the failure to translate completed administrative procedures into actual development work on the ground.

Probe into pending files

Taking a broader view of the problem, the mayor directed officials to prepare a comprehensive list of cases in which files had been held up without valid reasons.

The cases will be investigated and placed before the municipal commissioner, following which a report will be presented to the Mayor-in-Council (MIC). The mayor also directed that action be taken against officials found responsible for unjustified delays.

Bhargav made it clear that unnecessary delays in development projects would not be tolerated and that accountability would be fixed.

Contractor's negligence also flagged

During the inspection, complaints of negligence by a contractor handling drainage line work also came to light. The mayor took note of the grievances and issued directions to the concerned officials.

Bhargav expressed concern that administrative delays force residents to repeatedly approach authorities over unresolved civic problems. Elected representatives, too, are left dealing with complaints that should have been addressed through routine administrative action.

The central question remains: if a tender has been completed, why should a project remain stuck in files? The proposed inquiry will now determine responsibility for the delays, while residents await action on the ground.