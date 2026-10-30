Beyond Blood Sugar, Diabetes Poses Risk Of Multi-Organ Complications, Warn Experts In Indore |

Indore (Madhya pradesh): Diabetes is no longer just a condition of elevated blood sugar levels. It has evolved into a multi-organ disease affecting several vital organs, medical experts cautioned during a workshop organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Speaking at the event, specialists highlighted that India is rapidly becoming a major hub for diabetes, with nearly 30% of the population either living with the condition or in the pre-diabetic stage. They cited increased body fat as a primary driver of the epidemic, explaining that excess fat triggers insulin resistance and reduces the hormone's effectiveness in the body.

Doctors labelled diabetes a "silent killer" because severe complications often develop gradually without obvious warning signs. According to the panel, nearly 40% of diabetic patients are at risk of developing serious kidney-related complications. Beyond the kidneys, diabetes can severely impact the heart, lungs, eyes, and blood vessels.

"Nearly nine out of 10 patients are unaware of the gravity of the disease and the long-term complications it can cause," experts noted, reiterating that diabetes must be recognised as a systemic disorder rather than a simple sugar imbalance.

The workshop featured prominent medical specialists, including Dr Atul Shende (gastroenterologist), Dr Sandeep Julka (endocrinologist/diabetes specialist), Dr Alkesh Jain (cardiologist), and Dr Rajesh Bharani (nephrologist), who shared clinical findings and insights from their respective fields.

Attended by over 200 medical professionals, the seminar concluded with a unified call to step up public awareness initiatives regarding early detection, lifestyle modifications, and long-term disease management.