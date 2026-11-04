'We Delivered Our Promise Of Ram Mandir, Court Will Decide For Krishna Janmabhoomi,' RSS Leader Dattatreya Hosabale After Three-Day Meet Concludes In Indore | VIDEO

RSS Backs Reservation, Leaves Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute To Courts As Three-Day Meeting Concludes In Indore | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale addressed media after the three-day All-India Executive Council meeting concluded on Wednesday. He backed reservation for the backward sections of the society, and emphasised that the temple disputes, including Krishna Janmabhoomi, should be decided by courts. Around 400 representatives from across the country attended the meeting, which began on November 2.

Discussions focused on organisational expansion, education, social service, youth welfare and the Sangh's future direction.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale says, "For one or two years, crops cannot be grown there because the land becomes saline. Therefore, we also have to consider their future prospects. Volunteers have come forward to carry out service activities there with the support of society..." (Source: RSS/YT) — IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2026

'We Promised Ram Mandir & Delivered'

Speaking about the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute, Hosabale said, "We had to demonstrate the construction of the Ram Mandir, and we have done so." He added that other temple-related disputes currently before courts should be left to the judicial process.

On RSS registration, he said, "The Sangh is an integral part of society." He maintained that the organisation operated in accordance with the country's laws.

Hosabale said the RSS had expanded to 10,241 new locations during its centenary year. Currently, 99,423 shakhas operate across 63,208 locations nationwide. He claimed that shakhas in West Bengal had increased 150-fold.

He said 94,218 Hindu Sammelans were organised nationwide, attracting around five crore participants.

Meeting Focuses On RSS Future Plans

The meeting reviewed the Sangh's centenary programmes from Vijayadashami 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026 and discussed its future direction after completing 100 years.

Discussions covered growing substance abuse among youth, changing Gen-Z preferences, Vidya Bharati's role in education, international expansion and outreach to different sections of society.

Hosabale said the RSS would introduce special initiatives to prevent substance abuse and provide counselling to affected youth.

He added that elections for regional Sanghchalaks and new executive committees would take place in November and December, followed by planning across 88 divisions. Highlighting relief work, he said over 1,600 volunteers assisted approximately 42,200 flood-affected families in Assam.