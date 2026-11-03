Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Apologises Over Controversial 'Ram And Krishna' Remarks, Says 'Words Were Misunderstood' | VIDEO

Dhirendra Shastri Apologises Over Controversial Remarks On Lord Krishna, Says Words Were Misunderstood In MP’s Shivpuri |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has issued an apology following controversy over his remarks comparing Lord Ram and Lord Krishna during a religious discourse. Clarifying his statement, Shastri said, "Logo ne arth ka anarth kiya" (People misinterpreted the meaning of my words). He maintained that his remarks were made in deep devotion and were misunderstood. With folded hands, he sought forgiveness from anyone whose religious sentiments may have been hurt.

The controversy erupted after Shastri described Lord Ram as 'seedhe' (obedient) and Lord Krishna as "tedha" (mischievous) during a katha. His remarks triggered criticism, with several people questioning his choice of words and accusing him of disrespecting Lord Krishna.

#WATCH | 'Logo Ne Arth Ka Anarth Kiya...': Bagehswar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Apologises Over 'Ram & Krishna' Remarks #DhirendraShastri #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews https://t.co/JElDCKx535 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 3, 2026

Responding to the criticism, Shastri explained that his statement was an affectionate, playful expression of devotion rather than an insult to Lord Krishna. He said such expressions are common in devotional traditions, where saints and devotees sometimes lovingly reproach their deities.

Shastri claimed that some people watched only a short clip instead of the entire discourse, leading to misinterpretation and unnecessary controversy.

'I Am A Devotee Of Lord Krishna'

Shastri emphasised his devotion to Lord Krishna and his affection for the Braj region. He said he frequently praises Lord Krishna during Shrimad Bhagwat Katha discourses and wishes to reside in Braj.

He rejected allegations that he intended to create differences between Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. Explaining further, Shastri said he had been interpreting a devotional verse in which a saint affectionately addresses the deity.

Apologises With Folded Hands

Shastri reiterated that he never intended to disrespect Lord Krishna or hurt religious sentiments. He said his life was dedicated to Lord Krishna and that he regularly advocated for matters concerning Krishna's birthplace.

Concluding his clarification, Shastri apologised with folded hands, seeking forgiveness if his words had offended anyone.