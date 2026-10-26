17-Year-Old Girl Chased, Dragged By Hair & Beaten By 4 Men In MP's Shivpuri; VIDEO Goes Viral, 1 Arrested | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly chased, pulled by her hair and beaten by 4 men travelling in a car while she was on her way to a friend's house in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. The incident took place near Vishnu Temple under the Physical Police Station area. A video of the assault has surfaced on social media and is going viral.

According to information, the girl was travelling on her scooter to her friend's house in Old Shivpuri for studies when four men in a car allegedly began following her from the Siddheshwar Mela Ground area.

The men reportedly kept honking and passing obscene comments at her. When the girl objected to their behaviour, they allegedly drove their car in front of her scooter and forced her to stop near Vishnu Temple.

WATCH the video here:

17-Year-Old Girl Hit By 4 Men In Shivpuri; One Arrested, Incident Caught On Camera #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/BfOpCDDLkv — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 26, 2026

Girl Allegedly Beaten By Men

According to the complaint, all four men got out of the car and started assaulting the girl after she protested against their behaviour.

During the assault, one of the accused allegedly grabbed the girl's braid and beat her. When her friend tried to intervene and save her, the accused allegedly pushed and manhandled her as well.

Seeing the incident, people nearby rushed to help the girls. They managed to catch one of the accused, while the other three escaped from the spot in the car.

The locals later handed over the caught accused to the Physical Police Station.

One Arrested, Three On Run

Police identified the arrested accused as Brijendra Gurjar, a resident of Purana Amola. During questioning, he reportedly revealed the names of his three associates as Brijmohan Gurjar, Monu Chandel and Vikram Bundela.

Police said the car used in the incident reportedly belongs to Vikram Bundela.

Physical Police Station in-charge Avinash Rathore said an FIR has been registered against all four accused based on the girl's complaint.

One accused has been arrested, while police are searching for the remaining three. Efforts are also underway to locate the car used in the incident.

Police said they are investigating the case and examining the viral video and other evidence before taking further action.