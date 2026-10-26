Man Catches Wife With Boyfriend At Tourist Spot In Shivpuri, Thrashes Them With Belt; Video Goes Viral

Husband Catches Wife With Boyfriend At Shivpuri Tourist Spot In Shivpuri, Ties Man’s Legs & Thrashes Both With Belt; Video Goes Viral | AI Generated Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A man caught his wife with her boyfriend at a tourist spot in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. Angry, he tied the woman's boyfriend with a rope and thrashed duo with belt. The incident came to light after a video surfaced showing the boyfriend with his legs tied and the wife standing beside him. The video also shows the husband repeatedly beating them with a belt.

Upon receiving information, the police took up the matter. Based on the woman's complaint, the police detained her husband and his cousin.

You are getting bore , the ln cheers up with this news : Husband Beats Wife and Her Boyfriend with Belt in MP's Shivpuri On October 20, a husband-wife dispute turned violent at the Bhadaiyakund tourist spot in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. It is alleged that the husband, upon seeing his wife with her boyfriend, in a fit of rage joined by his cousin, tied the young man's legs and beat both of them with a belt. #Shivpuri #MadhyaPradesh #ViralVideo #CrimeNews #DomesticViolence #ATDigital https://t.co/8cA6uAQvQY — MenToo (@MenTooSave) October 24, 2026

What Happened?

According to information, the incident occurred at Bhadaiyakund, a popular tourist spot in Shivpuri district, on October 20. The woman was reportedly visiting the tourist spot with her boyfriend when her husband caught them together.

This made the husband so angry that he immediately called his cousin, and the two confronted the couple. The husband then allegedly removed his belt and started thrashing the boyfriend.

The situation turned violent when the husband and his cousin allegedly tied the boyfriend's legs and beat him with a belt. The husband also allegedly assaulted his wife.

The incident reportedly took place in a public area of the tourist spot.

Video Goes Viral

As the incident occurred in a public place, it was captured in several videos that were doing the rounds on social media on Monday. One video shows the boyfriend with his legs tied, being thrashed by a man. The wife can also be seen being assaulted by her husband in the middle of the road.

After learning about the incident, the police intervened and detained the woman's husband and his cousin.

Further details about the incident, including whether a formal case has been registered against the accused, are yet to be confirmed.