Women Dragged And Assaulted By Men Over Land Dispute In MP's Guna; School Girl Files Complaint―VIDEO

Women, Minor Girl Dragged Into House, Assaulted Over Land Dispute In Guna―Video | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video is going viral on social media, showing three women, including a schoolgirl, allegedly being assaulted by some men over a land dispute in Guna district. The accused allegedly dragged the women into a house, tore the minor girl's clothes, hurled caste-based abuses and threatened to kill them. The incident occurred on October 19 under the Cantt police station limits, while the video surfaced on Sunday. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST Act.

According to the complaint filed by the Class 10 student, her family had been involved in a long-standing land dispute with villager Gajram Yadav.

On October 19, around 6.30 am, family members discovered that four to five piles of maize stored in their field were missing. The student's father, Kok Singh, brother Hari Singh and maternal uncle Balistir Ahirwar left on a motorcycle to report the matter to police.

"Chamariya, we will kill you..." 💔😡 Gajraj Yadav & his Yadav caste goons brutally attacked a Dalit family in MP's Guna. These monsters also assaulted women and publicly tore a MINOR girl's clothes. Dalits in India can't even breathe peacefully. https://t.co/X7tLwQK5zp — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) October 25, 2026

Shortly afterwards, the student, her mother Tulsabai and sister-in-law Seema Ahirwar also headed towards the police station carrying land-related documents.

According to the complaint, Gajram Yadav, Lallu Yadav, Ramkumar Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav intercepted the women near Gajram's residence and forcibly dragged them inside a house.

The accused allegedly assaulted them with kicks, punches and slaps while hurling abuses. The minor sustained injuries to her head, back and arms, while her mother and sister-in-law also suffered injuries.

The complaint further alleged that Ramkumar tore the minor's clothes. The accused also allegedly used caste-based slurs and threatened to kill the family members if they returned to the disputed field.

Hearing their cries, a Dial 112 police vehicle reached the spot and took the women to the police station.

Police later learned that the accused had allegedly assaulted the student's father, brother and maternal uncle.

CSP said a case had been registered based on the written complaint and statements. Police are searching for the accused.