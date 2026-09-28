Guna Shocker: Three Minors Booked For Alleged Unnatural Act With 15-Year-Old Boy | Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A case involving an alleged unnatural act committed against a 15-year-old minor has come to light in the Kotwali police station area of ​​Guna. Acting on the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case against three minors. One of the accused is reportedly the nephew of a public representative from Guna. The police are investigating the matter.

According to the police, the 15-year-old minor was standing in the street outside his home with a friend when three minors arrived and asked him to accompany them to the grounds near a gas warehouse to play. The minor went along with them to the grounds.

According to the complaint, upon reaching the grounds, the three took him towards some bushes, where the alleged wrongful act took place. When the victim resisted, the accused assaulted him. The complainant alleges that he was assaulted a second time as well.

The minor informed the police that the accused also recorded a video of the incident. Subsequently, he was threatened with death if he revealed the incident to anyone. Later that evening, the minor went to the Kotwali police station and reported the entire incident.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the three minors under sections related to unnatural acts, verbal abuse, and assault. As all parties involved are minors, their identities are not being disclosed.

It has also come to light that one of the accused is the nephew of a public representative; however, there has been no official confirmation from the police regarding this. The police state that the allegations made in the complaint are being investigated, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.