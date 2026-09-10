Elderly Man Forced To Rub Nose On Ground After Kicking Cow Sitting In Middle Of Road In MP's Guna | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was allegedly humiliated in public after he kicked a cow while trying to move it from the road in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. The incident took place in Jamner town of Madhya Pradesh. A viral video of the scene has surfaced on social media on Thursday. What appeared as a civic issue of stray cattle on roads quickly turned communal, with Bajrang Dal members alleging that the elderly tried to disrespect 'Gau Mata.'

According to the information available, the elderly man, Jameeluddin, a resident of Guna Cantonment, had gone to Jamner to deliver goods at a local resident’s house. While unloading the goods from a pickup vehicle, he reportedly tried to move a cow sitting on the road by kicking it.

Following which, members of Bajrang Dal allegedly forced to bow before the cow and apologise by rubbing his nose on the ground.

Watch the VIDEO below :

🚨 Guna, Madhya Pradesh



An elderly muslim man was reportedly caught on camera kicking a cow sitting by the roadside. 🐄



According to reports, Bajrang Dal workers intervened and confronted him, after which he was made to apologise in front of the cow.



⚖️ Any alleged wrongdoing… — Sharma Talks (@network_piyush) September 9, 2026

After the incident was noticed, members of the Bajrang Dal and other Hindu groups reportedly gathered at the spot. As the situation became tense, some local families sheltered the elderly man inside their home.

However, he was later allegedly forced to bow before the cow and apologise by rubbing his nose on the ground. The incident was reportedly recorded on video, which is now circulating widely on social media.

Guna, Madhya Pradesh: Bajrang Dal members allegedly humiliated an elderly Muslim man in Jamner after accusing him of kicking a cow. He was forced to rub his nose in front of the cow, prostrate himself and touch its feet as an apology. pic.twitter.com/4zEVyFGUjU — The Observer Post (@TheObserverPost) September 9, 2026

Jamner police station in-charge Manoj Mehra said the incident happened four days ago and that people present at the spot questioned the elderly man, following which he apologised. He said no written complaint had been received from either side, so no legal action had been taken.

🚨 A video from Guna, Madhya Pradesh, shows an elderly man allegedly kicking a cow on the roadside. Bajrang Dal workers reportedly intervened and confronted him, following which he apologised before Gau Mata.



Jai Gau Mata! Jai Bajrang Dal! 🚩 pic.twitter.com/NCDgpbDVvc — RDS NETWORK (@rdsnetwor_k) September 9, 2026

However, Jameeluddin has alleged that when he approached the police, he was pressured instead of being heard. He claimed that police officials made him write on a blank paper that he did not want any further action and had apologised voluntarily.

The elderly man has said he will approach the district Superintendent of Police with a written complaint and seek action over the alleged public humiliation.