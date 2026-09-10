Bhopal Pregnant Woman, Child’s Death At Rewa Hospital Sparks Protest; Congress MLA Demands Health Minister’s Resignation | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Semaria assembly seat Abhay Mishra staged a sit-in outside Mantralaya on Wednesday, demanding a CBI probe into the death of pregnant woman Kalpana Mishra and her child at Gandhi Smarak Hospital in Rewa. He demanded the resignation of health minister Rajendra Shukla.

He said the woman died due to negligence of the attending medical staff. He added that such incidents are happening regularly in Rewa.

He could barely stage the sit-in for half an hour as he was picked up by police personnel. He staged the sit-in displaying posters on which slogans were written.

Cong MLA Abhay Mishra stages sit-in outside Mantralaya over pregnant woman death case

Congress MLA from Semaria assembly seat, Abhay Mishra staged a sit-in outside Mantralaya, demanding a CBI probe into the death of pregnant woman Kalpana Mishra and her child at Gandhi Smarak Hospital in Rewa. He demanded the resignation of Health Minister Rajendra Shukla.

He said the victim died due to negligence of attending medical staff. He added that such kind of incidents are happening regularly in Rewa.

He could barely stage a sit-in for half an hour as he was picked up by the police personnel. He staged a sit-in by displaying the posters on which slogans were written.