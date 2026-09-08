Bank Of India Celebrates 121st Foundation Day In Bhopal With Health Camp, Customer Meet | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bank of India celebrated its 121st foundation day with a series of cultural, social and community-oriented programmes at its Bhopal zonal office and branches across the zone.

As part of the celebrations, various activities were organised to highlight the bank’s long-standing association with its employees, customers and the wider community.

A health check-up camp was organised for staff members as part of the bank’s employee welfare initiative.

Eminent doctors participated in the programme and conducted awareness sessions covering various aspects of health and wellbeing.

A customer meet was also organised in the afternoon, providing an opportunity for bank officials to interact with customers and acknowledge their association with the institution.

During the programme, customers, former employees, women achievers, pensioners, super senior citizens and participants in the freedom struggle were felicitated in recognition of their association and contributions to the bank’s journey.

Officials highlighted the importance of maintaining strong relationships with customers and employees while continuing to focus on community-oriented initiatives.

The celebrations reflected the bank’s emphasis on service, welfare and strengthening its connection with different sections of society.