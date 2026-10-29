Shivpuri Tragedy: Six Of Family, Including Two Sisters And Four Children, Found Dead In Separate Wells |

Shivpuri Tragedy: Six people, including two sisters and their four children, died after jumping into two separate wells in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Wednesday. Both incidents took place in different villages, with the women allegedly jumping into wells with their children. Police are investigating both cases.

The first incident occurred around 1 pm in Gungargaon village, under the jurisdiction of Bairad police station. Anjali Rawat, 35, who was eight months pregnant, allegedly jumped into a well with her six-year-old son, Prashant. Both died, and Anjali’s unborn child also lost its life.

According to family members, Anjali’s husband, Dharmveer Singh Rawat, died in a road accident around one and a half months ago. She had reportedly been distressed since his death.

When Anjali jumped into the well, her three daughters were also present at the spot. Her eldest daughter, Monika, rescued herself and her two younger sisters. The three sisters returned home and informed the family. Relatives rushed to the spot and pulled Anjali and Prashant out of the well, but both had died.

Elder Sister And Three Children Found In Well

The second Shivpuri well incident took place in Khonkar village, under the jurisdiction of Kolaras police station.

Sita Rawat, 40, a resident of Sesai village, had gone to a field in Khonkar with her three children - Rakhi, 14, Priyanka, 11, and Shlok, 6.

When they did not return by around 6 pm, relatives began searching for them. During the search, they found slippers near a well and the body of one child inside. They informed the police about the tragedy.

The Kolaras police retrieved the bodies of Sita and her three children by around 11 pm.

Police Investigating Both Incidents

Family members said the sisters were close and frequently spoke to each other over the phone. They suspect Sita may have been affected by Anjali’s death earlier that day. However, police have not established any link between the two incidents.

The Shivpuri police investigation is ongoing, and officers are examining the circumstances surrounding both cases. Postmortem examinations of all six deceased were scheduled for Thursday.

The deaths of the two sisters and four children have left both families mourning. Police said further details would emerge after the investigations.