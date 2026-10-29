Bhopal CBSE National Girls Swimming Competition Sees Tisha Panthi, Harmony Jain Win Back-To-Back Gold As Madhya Pradesh Bags Four Medals On Day 3 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s Tisha Panthi and Indore’s Harmony Jain struck gold at the CBSE National Girls Swimming Competition on Wednesday, helping Madhya Pradesh collect four medals on Day 3.

Tisha topped the Under-11 50m freestyle in 32.03 seconds, securing her second consecutive gold in as many days.

Harmony matched the feat in the Under-17 50m freestyle, clocking 28.10 seconds to continue her strong run at the competition.

Indore added two more medals through Viha Thakur and Mahika Singh Solanki.

Viha claimed silver in the Under-19 200m backstroke with a timing of 2 minutes 44.96 seconds, while Mahika took bronze in the Under-14 100m breaststroke in 1 minute 25.14 seconds.

The performances took Madhya Pradesh’s Day 3 haul to two gold, one silver and one bronze.



BRIEF RESULTS

U-11 50m Freestyle: Tisha Panthi — Gold, 32.03 sec

U-17 50m Freestyle: Harmony Jain — Gold, 28.10 sec

U-19 200m Backstroke: Viha Thakur — Silver, 2:44.96

U-14 100m Breaststroke: Mahika Singh Solanki — Bronze, 1:25.14



RGPV NODAL CRICKET | QUARTER-FINALS

Oriental, SATI storm into semis

Oriental College and SATI Vidisha booked their places in the semifinals of the Radharaman RGPV Nodal Cricket Tournament with emphatic quarter-final victories at the Radharaman Group of Institutions ground.

Oriental crushed SISTec-G by nine wickets after restricting them to 90/9 in 20 overs.

Ujjwal Ranjit Kumar top-scored with 34, but Oriental’s Vishal Meena wrecked the batting order with an impressive 4/10.

Oriental chased down the target in 16.5 overs, reaching 91/1, with captain Manan Sharma unbeaten on 59 off 55 balls. Vishal was named Man of the Match.

In the second quarter-final, JNCT were bowled out for 86 in 16.4 overs, with SATI’s Ved claiming 4/20 and Amit Patel taking 3/19.

SATI then raced to 87/2 in 10.1 overs, powered by Gaurav’s 55 off 35 balls. Amit Patel was adjudged Man of the Match.

BRIEF SCORES

SISTec-G 90/9 (20 overs) lost to Oriental 91/1 (16.5 overs) by 9 wickets.

JNCT 86 all out (16.4 overs) lost to SATI Vidisha 87/2 (10.1 overs) by 8 wickets.