 CM Mohan Yadav Defends SIR, Questions Students On Voter List Accuracy And Foreigners' Voting Rights In Bhopal
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CM Mohan Yadav Defends SIR, Questions Students On Voter List Accuracy And Foreigners' Voting Rights In Bhopal

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls during a student dialogue in Bhopal, stressing accurate voter lists and citizens' voting rights. He supported door-to-door verification, questioned alleged foreign infiltrators' inclusion in electoral rolls, criticised Rahul Gandhi and announced plans for MPPSC examinations twice annually.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 09:41 AM IST
CM Mohan Yadav Defends SIR, Questions Students On Voter List Accuracy And Foreigners' Voting Rights In Bhopal
CM Mohan Yadav Defends SIR, Questions Students On Voter List Accuracy And Foreigners' Voting Rights In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Defending the revision of electoral rolls, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday questioned students on whether voter lists should be accurate and whether foreigners should have the right to vote in India.

The interaction took place during a student-youth dialogue at a private college in Bhopal, organised under BJP’s Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy campaign.

The CM asked whether Pakistan could enter India and set off bombs. When students said no, he urged them to applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The chief minister also asked students whether voting rights should belong to citizens of the country or foreigners.

Referring to alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators, he questioned what was wrong with removing them from the rolls and ensuring that Indian citizens received their rightful voting rights.

Discussing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Yadav asked a student whether voter lists should be correct and whether a voter should be alive or dead. After the student responded, he said the answer made it clear that electoral rolls must be accurate.

He added that the Election Commission was taking the right step by verifying voter details through door-to-door visits. He also said the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission examination would be held twice a year for the first time, expanding opportunities for aspirants.

Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for contesting elections from two constituencies, Yadav questioned why Gandhi did not resign from the seat he won if he lost the other.

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