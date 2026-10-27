Bhopal Police Ban Carbide Guns, Cannons And Modified Firecrackers For Two Months Ahead Of Diwali Over Safety Concerns | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar on Monday issued prohibitory orders banning the manufacture, sale and purchase of carbide guns, carbide cannons, carbide lamps and illegally modified firecrackers ahead of Diwali and other upcoming festivals.

The order aims to maintain public peace and protect citizens from dangerous explosive devices. Notably, carbide guns caused serious injuries and vision loss to around 300 people across Madhya Pradesh during Diwali in 2025.

According to the order, prohibited firecrackers and modified explosive devices are reportedly being manufactured by filling iron, steel and PVC pipes with explosive substances to produce extremely loud sounds.

Such devices pose risks of serious injuries, eye damage, health complications, fires, explosions and damage to public and private property.

Crowded markets, residential areas, narrow lanes, public places and areas frequented by children are particularly vulnerable.

The order also highlights dangers associated with improper use of flammable gases, calcium carbide and related materials.

Under the restrictions, individuals, institutions and traders cannot manufacture, assemble, modify, repair, purchase, sell, display, distribute, store or supply such explosive devices.

Issued under Section 163(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the order will remain effective for two months.