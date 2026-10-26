Bhopal ISBT Fire: Eight Verma Travels Buses Damaged In Massive Blaze, ₹4–5 Crore Loss Estimated; Police Probe Possible Conspiracy | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) on Sunday after a massive fire broke out in parked buses belonging to Verma Travels around 7 pm, engulfing eight vehicles. Five buses were completely gutted, while three were partially damaged. No casualties were reported.

Police and administration officials immediately evacuated the surrounding area and cordoned it off. Around 10 to 12 teams of firefighters and six fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames.

Firefighting operations continued for nearly an hour before the blaze was brought under control, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire officer Pankaj Kumar said. No passengers were inside the buses when the fire broke out, he added.

Eyewitnesses reported explosions from the burning buses, triggering further panic at the terminal. ISBT officials immediately moved other parked buses to prevent the flames from spreading.

More than 50 buses were present at the terminal at the time. Eyewitnesses claimed that some oil tankers parked near the spot were also moved to safety.

Govindpura assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Aditi Bhavsar confirmed that the fire had been brought under control.

She said police would examine CCTV footage from cameras installed at the terminal to establish the cause of the blaze. The possibility of a conspiracy would also be examined as part of the investigation, she added.

Verma Travels operator Deepak Verma estimated the loss at Rs 4-5 crore. He said the fire initially broke out in two to three buses before spreading to other vehicles. Verma claimed that he had no enmity with anyone.

All eight buses were scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Surat and several other destinations.