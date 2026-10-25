Bhopal Woman Chooses Job Over Husband, Files For Divorce After 10 Years Of Marriage As Hubby Demands She Quit Work | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Preferring her job to her husband, a woman has filed for divorce at the Bhopal District Family Court. Her husband wants her to quit her job; instead, she has chosen to quit her hubby.

The man is in his mid-thirties while the wife is in her late twenties. They have been married for 10 years and are parents of a little daughter. Theirs was an inter-religious love marriage.

The man fell for the woman when she was in the final year of school and had barely crossed the legal age for marriage. Despite the fact that they belonged to different religions and that the man was unlettered, they got married.

Everything was fine in the initial years of their matrimonial life. The woman adopted the religion of her husband, though she did not formally change her name.

The man ran a restaurant and earned enough to meet their needs. However, about five years ago, the woman began hunting for a job and landed one at a government hospital in the city.

That was when trouble began. The man objected to her taking up the job. But she would have none of it. She bought a two-wheeler and began commuting to her workplace independently.

The man was not happy with her mingling with colleagues of both genders and kept on insisting that she should resign and run the household.

According to counsellor Noorunnisa Khan, ultimately, the woman walked out on him and began living with her mother. That was two-and-a-half years ago.

Now, she has filed for divorce, saying that her husband tries to restrict her freedom, does no work, stays at home the whole day and has taken loans from many people.

However, in their counselling session, the woman clearly said that she would prefer to leave her husband rather than her job, Khan added.