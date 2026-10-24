Bhopal Farmer's House Burglary: Thieves Steal ₹9 Lakh From Piggy Bank, ₹50 Lakh In Total While Family Away In Orchha |

Farmer's House Burgled In Bhopal: Thieves allegedly made away with cash and valuables worth ₹50 lakh from a farmer's house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police said on Saturday. According to preliminary information, the incident occurred in Sikandarabad while the family was away on a pilgrimage to Orchha since Oct 21.

The family reported that gold and silver jewellery, cash and nine piggy banks containing ₹9 lakh were stolen. The family estimated the total value of the stolen property at around ₹50 lakh.

Bhopal Police Investigation: ₹1 Lakh Reward For Theft Suspects

According to the police, the farmer and his family left for Orchha on October 21 at around 1 pm after locking their house. They returned late night on October 23 and discovered the theft. A complaint was filed on October 24.

The farmer family has announced a ₹1 lakh reward for information that helps identify the suspects.

Police and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team visited the spot on Saturday to collect evidence. A dog squad searched the surrounding area within a radius of around half a kilometre.

Police are examining all possible angles, including the possible involvement of neighbours and other people living nearby.

Gold, Silver Jewellery And ₹9 Piggy Banks Stolen

According to the family, the stolen valuables include a gold Rani Haar, two necklaces, four pairs of earrings, a Panchali necklace, gold bangles, three rings, a bindiya, a mangalsutra and a gold chain. Silver ornaments, including a Kardhauna and a silver chain, were also reported missing.

The family further claimed that nine piggy banks containing approximately ₹9 lakh were stolen. The total value of the missing jewellery, silver items and cash is estimated at ₹50 lakh.

Police Verify Stolen Property Details

Station in-charge Rash Bihari Sharma said an FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint and the investigation is underway. Police are also assessing the value of the stolen items.

Sharma said the police were examining the family's claims about the stolen property and the sequence of events. The exact value of the loss and the circumstances of the Bhopal house theft case will be established after a detailed investigation.