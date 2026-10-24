Bhopal BMC Council Meeting On October 24 To Discuss 22 Proposals, ₹493.49 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Funding Plan; Uproar Likely Over Tenders | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Extensions of tender deadlines under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme and projects linked to Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) old office are likely to trigger heated discussions at the council meeting scheduled at the ISBT council hall on Saturday.

The 22-item agenda includes major financial proposals, leasing of the corporation's old properties, water supply contracts and housing projects.

The agenda includes raising Rs 493.49 crore through green municipal bonds or financial institutions to meet BMC's contribution to AMRUT 2.0 projects. Proposals concerning water supply contracts, housing projects, waste disposal and leasing of municipal properties are also scheduled for consideration.

Ahead of the meeting, district BJP president and Mayor-in-Council member Ravindra Yati has submitted a question seeking details of the total number of legal and illegal hoardings in Bhopal. The question is listed for the one-hour question-and-answer session and is expected to add to the political heat.

The council will consider leasing the ground-floor service block at the new municipal headquarters to a financial institution through e-tendering for 10 years, with an option for another 10-year term.

The first-floor cafeteria is proposed to be leased for three years, with a similar renewal option. Another proposal seeks approval to rent out the fourth-floor hall of New Market multilevel parking complex.

Water supply contracts under scrutiny

Congress party had planned to raise questions over agenda items 9, 10 and 11 concerning empanelment of agencies for operating and maintaining water supply systems and collecting water charges in residential colonies categorised by size: up to 100 houses, 101-250 houses and more than 250 houses.

Housing, roads and waste management

The agenda includes deadline extensions, modifications and allotments under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana projects at Dipdi, Ganganagar-Shyam Nagar, 12 Number Stop, Kalkheda and Arhedi.

Other proposals include additional expenditure for shifting a GI pipeline obstructing the six-lane Kolar road project, more than Rs 48.22 crore for waste processing and disposal and construction of 768 housing units in Rajendra Nagar.

Road alignment changes, administrative approvals for housing projects and the promotion of an official to deputy commissioner are also listed for consideration.