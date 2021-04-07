Sensex rallies 460 points, Nifty reclaims 14,800 after RBI holds rates

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 460 points on Wednesday after the RBI expectedly left interest rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative stance as the economy faces a renewed threat to growth due to the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

The 30-share BSE index jumped 460.37 points or 0.94 per cent to finish at 49,661.76. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 135.55 points or 0.92 per cent to 14,819.05.

SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting over 2 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bajaj Auto and Maruti.

On the other hand, Titan, NTPC and HUL were the laggards.