Impact of lockdown, fresh curbs on restaurants and India flexing its muscles: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on April 6, 2021

Potential Impact of Maharashtra Lockdown:

A Care Ratings' report suggests that imposing lockdown in Maharashtra could have an economic impact of Rs 40,000 crore on India’s economy.

This decline in output would effectively lead to a dip in Gross Value Addition (GVA) by 0.32% in the overall economy. The report also suggests that the hotel industry will be worst affected if the lockdown is imposed in Maharashtra. This sector is poised to bear a loss of Rs 15,772 crore. It is likely to be followed by financial services, real estate, and professional services which will see a loss of Rs 9,885 crore.

Maharashtra is the largest state in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), accounting for roughly 15% of the GVA. Naturally, any harsh lockdown in Maharashtra will impact productivity at the national level. The state has been impacted hard by the second COVID wave. And, it is contributing nearly 60% to the overall COVID-19 cases.