Repo rate to remain unchanged, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimoulsy to keep the repo rate unchanged, stated RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. He stated the regulator will maintain accommodative stance. This stance will continue as long as necessary to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate is currently at 4 per cent, and the reverse repo rate is 3.35 per cent. RBI maintains status quo fifth time in a row on policy rate.

Economic activity is improvalising in spite of surge in infections, Das added. Das stressed urban demand has seen a surge and vaccination will help improve it further. He added focus must be on containing spread of virus and economic recovery.