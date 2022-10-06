Sensex closes 157 points higher after Dussehra break, Rupee again slides close to 82 against dollar

Indian indices were buoyed by a positive performance of metal and media stocks. |

Buoyed by the solid performance of metal, real estate and media stocks, Sensex closed 157 points higher to remain above 58,000 after a break on Dussehra. Nifty also made gains to close in the green at 17,320 even as FMCG and pharma stocks remained under stress. The development comes a day afer an India firm Maiden Pharma was linked to deaths of 66 children by the WHO.

Most Asian indices were in the green, as global markets are awaiting data about employment in the US, that will affect the federal reserve’s future policy moves. Microchip firms and energy stocks helped Japan’s Nikkei close higher, but Hong Kong went down while Chinese indices remained closed. As the European Central Bank discusses further rate hikes, European stocks are performing well.

As the dollar regained strength after US Fed’s firm stance on future rate hikes, the Rupee once again fell by 28 paise, to close at 81.90.