Sensex Achieves New Record with Over 19 Cr Contracts Traded And Notional Turnover Exceeding ₹129 Lakh Cr |

In a remarkable turn of events, the Sensex, India's benchmark stock market index, has reached a historic milestone. It soared to a new record with 19.5 crore contracts traded and a notional turnover of Rs 129.1 lakh crore.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BSE India tweeted, "A New Record! Over 19 crore contracts were traded with a notional turnover of over ₹129 lakh crore. A big thank you to all participants."

Market on Friday

For the fourth consecutive session, both the Sensex and Nifty, which are equity benchmark indices, remained in a downward trend on Friday. Investors continued to sell off stocks in the healthcare, consumer durable, and commodity sectors due to the prevailing weak conditions in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 221.09 points or 0.33 percent to end the day at 66,009.15. The NSE Nifty went down by 68.10 points or 0.34 percent to end the day at 19,674.25.