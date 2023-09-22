 Closing Bell: Indices End Negative; Sensex At 66,009.15, Nifty Below 19,700
From the Sensex pack, IndusInd bank, Maruti, SBI, M&M, and Bajaj Finserv were among the top gainers. Wipro, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Closing Bell: Indices End Negative; Sensex At 66,009.15, Nifty Below 19,700 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note with Nifty below 19,700.

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 221.09 points or 0.33 percent to end the day at 66,009.15. The NSE Nifty went down by 68.10 points or 0.34 percent to end the day at 19,674.25.

The Nifty Bank fell by 11.80 points or 0.03 percent to 44,612.05

From the Nifty 50 pack, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, SBI, M&M, and Asian Paints were among the major gainers, whereas Dr Reddy's Lab, Wipro, UPL, Bajaj Auto, and Cipla were among the losers.

Markets on Friday morning

The markets on Friday morning opened flat with Sensex at 66,209.55, down by 20.69 points and Nifty was at 19,730.55 with a loss of 11.80 points.

Rupee

The Indian Rupee rises 18 paise to close at 82.95 (provisional) against US dollar.

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat; Sensex at 66,209.55, Nifty Below 19,800
