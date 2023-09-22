Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat; Sensex at 66,209.55, Nifty Below 19,800 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Friday morning opened flat with Sensex at 66,209.55, down by 20.69 points and Nifty was at 19,730.55 with a loss of 11.80 points.

From the Sensex pack, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, and Maruti were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Wipro, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Titan, and Hindustan Unilever were among the losers.

Market on Thursday

The 30-share BSE Sensex on Thursday shed 557.36 points or 0.83 percent to end the day at 66,243.48. The NSE Nifty went down by 152.25 points or 0.77 percent to end the day at 19,749.15.

The Nifty Bank fell by 763.30 points or 1.68 percent to 44,621.30.

Global markets

US markets closed lower on Thursday since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 370.46 points, equivalent to a 1.08 percent decrease, reaching a level of 34,070.42. The S&P 500 saw a loss of 72.2 points, or a 1.64 percent drop, closing at 4,330, while the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 245.14 points, or 1.82 percent, to settle at 13,223.99.

The Asian stock markets on Thursday were trading on mixed note with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 270.01 points at 32,301.02, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 17.80 points at 17,673.21, GIFT Nifty exchange was trading slightly higher at 19,683 up by 21 points and South Korea's KOSPI slipped 7.51 points at 2,507.46.

Oil Price

Oil prices increased on Friday, as worries about supply outweighed concerns about demand. Brent futures rose by 21 cents, which is equivalent to 0.2 percent, reaching $93.51 per barrel as of 0103 GMT. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures saw a gain of 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, bringing the price to $89.86.

Rupee

The Indian rupee on Thursday morning opened at 82.82 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 83.07.

