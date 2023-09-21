 Closing Bell: Indices End Negative; Sensex At 66,243.48, Nifty Below 19,800
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Today, the benchmark indices ended on negative note with Nifty below 19,800.

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 557.36 points or 0.83 percent to end the day at 66,243.48. The NSE Nifty went down by 152.25 points or 0.77 percent to end the day at 19,749.15.

The Nifty Bank fell by 763.30 points or 1.68 percent to 44,621.30.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paint, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, and Hindustan Unilever were among the top gainers. M&M, ICICI Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, and Kotak Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's Lab, and Infosys were among the major gainers, whereas HM&M, ICICI Bank, Cipla, SBI and IndusInd Bank were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday morning

The markets on Thursday morning opened lower with Sensex at 66,510.65, down by 290.20 points and Nifty was at 19,827.35 with a loss of 74.05 points.

article-image

