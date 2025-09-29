Hiranandani Launches 225-Acre Coastal Township In Alibaug, First Phase Sold Out In 3 Days

Alibaug will soon have an integrated coastal township with residential apartments, beachfront villas, hotels, convention centre and water sports to boost the tourism of the scenic town on the Konkan belt. The 225-acre Hiranandani Sands sold out all the 330 apartments within three days of launching the pre-sale in its first phase and will commence world-class water sports activities before the end of the year.

Alibaug’s First Private Township Unveiled

On Monday, Hiranandani Communities announced the launch of a landmark integrated coastal township in Alibaug, envisioned by the group as Mumbai's lifestyle extension hub. The 225-acre Hiranandani Sands township is said to be Alibaug's first private township offering personal beachfront, private jetty access and a global coastal lifestyle. The group, known for its townships in Powai, Panvel and Chennai's Oragadam, will invest Rs 5,000 crores in the new project with an estimated revenue of Rs 17,000 crores, expected to be delivered in 2028.

330 Apartments Sold in Record Time

The township will include a variety of residential options like luxury homes, branded serviced apartments, villas, and plotted developments. In the first phase, the township will feature three residential towers spanning across 3.3 lakh sq.ft. The group has sold out all the 330 residential apartments, ranging from studios at Rs 78 lakhs to premium 3BHK residences with panoramic sea and hill views at Rs 2.85 crores, in less than three days of launching the pre-sale, generating revenue of Rs 450 crores. About 25% of these bookings have been recorded from outside Mumbai.

Branded Serviced Apartments and Water Sports

The group announced that it will launch branded serviced apartments within the next three months along with guaranteed returns for the first two years. It is also said to offer a global concierge service to all the owners and tenants residing at the township. Moreover, the group plans to inaugurate water sports activities at the Nagaon beachfront by the end of the year and is already in talks with multiple companies to operate these services.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, founder and managing director of Hiranandani Communities, said that the project is witnessing high demand and with more such projects in the area, Alibaug is poised to turn into a destination as big as Goa in terms of tourism and hospitality. “In the last 30 years, Alibaug has seen only one five-star hotel. For vacations, we only had Lonavala and Khandala but it lacked the sun and the sea. Therefore, people used to fly to Goa and we felt that Mumbai and India deserve such a township which can be a permanent residence as well as a vacation getaway,” he said.

Hotels, Convention Centre, and Yacht Club Planned

The township will also house four luxury hotels and a beachside hotel to promote tourism and hospitality business in the area and the group is in talks with multiple hospitality brands. A mega convention centre accommodating 1,000 people, an eco-wellness hub, a destination wedding zone, beachside entertainment and a yacht club are also a part of the upcoming township. It will also feature 27 acres of reserve forest with more than 7,000 trees afforested, allowing proximity to 100 acres of natural wetlands.

Boost from Mega Infrastructure Projects

The group claims that the project will benefit from the enhanced connectivity to Alibaug with the operational Atal Setu, extension of Ro-Ro ferry services from Mumbai to Revdanda, upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, under-construction jetty at Radio Club in Colaba, Karanja-Rewas sea bridge and Virar-Alibaug multimodal corridor.

“Upcoming mega infrastructure projects will further strengthen links from Mumbai, MMR, and Navi Mumbai, positioning Alibaug as tomorrow’s preferred first-home destination. With rising demand for luxury homes, the township will appeal to domestic and NRI investors, HNIs, and UHNIs seeking premium coastal living, further supported by integrated township project incentives such as a 50% stamp duty concession,” said Dr. Hiranandani.

