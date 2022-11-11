e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI introduces framework for online bond platform providers

SEBI introduces framework for online bond platform providers

In a circular, the regulator said that no person can act as an online bond platform without getting a certificate of registration as a stockbroker from SEBI

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has introduced the regulatory framework to facilitate the providers of online bond platforms, effective today.

In a circular, the regulator said that no person can act as an online bond platform without getting a certificate of registration as a stockbroker from SEBI.

They will have to comply with the conditions of registration and such other requirements specified by the regulator from time to time, SEBI said.

A person acting as an online bond platform provider without registration certificate prior to the date of the norms coming into force can continue for three months.

With inputs from Agencies

Read Also
Finance Ministry finalises framework for sovereign green bonds
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

SEBI introduces framework for online bond platform providers

SEBI introduces framework for online bond platform providers

Forex kitty drops by USD 1.09 bn to USD 529.99 bn

Forex kitty drops by USD 1.09 bn to USD 529.99 bn

Better tax collection to help meet FY23 fiscal deficit target of 6.4%: Report

Better tax collection to help meet FY23 fiscal deficit target of 6.4%: Report

Sensex rallies 1,181 points to close at lifetime high

Sensex rallies 1,181 points to close at lifetime high

China deploys village cadres to help Foxconn hire workers in bid to secure nation’s role in...

China deploys village cadres to help Foxconn hire workers in bid to secure nation’s role in...