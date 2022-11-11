SEBI introduces framework for online bond platform providers

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has introduced the regulatory framework to facilitate the providers of online bond platforms, effective today.

In a circular, the regulator said that no person can act as an online bond platform without getting a certificate of registration as a stockbroker from SEBI.

They will have to comply with the conditions of registration and such other requirements specified by the regulator from time to time, SEBI said.

A person acting as an online bond platform provider without registration certificate prior to the date of the norms coming into force can continue for three months.



