 Scindia Discusses Roadmap To Set Up Rural Community Hubs With India Post Officials
Before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked all ministries to prepare a 100-day plan for implementation of projects for the next government.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
article-image
X

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday held a meeting with the Department of Posts officials to discuss a 100-day plan, which will focus on the expansion of Dakghar Niryat Kendra and setting up rural community hubs, among others.

"Had a productive meeting on the '100 Days Plan' with my team at @IndiaPostOffice, focusing on expanding our Dakghar Niryat Kendra network, establishing Rural Community Hubs, and enhancing our digital network to ensure last-mile delivery services," Scindia said on social media platform X.

"With the vision of #DakSewaJanSewa, we strive to make India's postal services globally competitive and #Atmanirbhar," Scindia said.

