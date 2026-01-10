 IREDA Q3 Net Profit Surges 37% To ₹585 Crore On Strong Revenue Growth
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) reported a 37% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹585 crore in Q3 FY26 (Oct-Dec 2025), up from ₹425 crore last year. Revenue from operations rose 38% to ₹2,140 crore. The loan book grew 28% to ₹87,975 crore, disbursements jumped 32% to ₹9,860 crore, and net worth increased 38% to ₹13,537 crore, reflecting robust momentum.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 10:39 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: State-owned IREDA on Friday posted a 37 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 585 crore in the December quarter, boosted by revenues.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 425 crore in the October-December period of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing. The company's revenue from operations surged 38 per cent to Rs 2,140 crore, from Rs 1,699 crore in the same period a year ago. The company's CMD, Pradip Kumar Das, said, "IREDA's strong financial performance this quarter reflects our commitment to accelerating India's renewable energy transition. The growth in loan disbursements, net worth and profitability underscores the trust placed by our stakeholders."

The company's loan book rose 28 per cent in Q3 to Rs 87,975 crore from Rs 68,960 crore in the year-ago quarter. While disbursements jumped 32 per cent to Rs 9,860 crore, from Rs 7,449 crore in October-December FY25. Net worth increased to Rs 13,537 crore from Rs 9,842 crore, a 38 per cent rise.

