Mukesh Ambani Invites CM Eknath Shinde To Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's 'Wedding Of The Century'...

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to extend the invitation for his marriage to industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika.

On July 12, Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, will tie the knot at the renowned Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. This wedding is much-awaited.

Nita Ambani, the founder and chair of the Reliance Foundation, visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple earlier on Monday to ask for blessings and to give Lord Shiva the first wedding invitation.

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and extended the invitation for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, scheduled on July 12.#AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant… pic.twitter.com/DlheSKBJLd — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 26, 2024

The grand celebration that blends tradition, extravagance, and a dash of modernity is expected to take place in Mumbai as the wedding day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant draws near.

The wedding celebrations are organized with great care, following the ancient Hindu Vedic traditions.

The wedding ceremony, also known as the auspicious Shubh Vivah, will mark the start of the main ceremonies on Friday, July 12. It is encouraged for guests to dress in traditional Indian attire in order to fully embrace the spirit of the occasion.

Invitees from around the world

A star-studded guest list from all over the world attended the couple's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar earlier this year.

Heads of state, business executives, and Bollywood and Hollywood stars graced the occasion, making it a memorable one.

Ivanka Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, and his wife, Priscilla Chan, were among the esteemed guests.

Pop sensation Rihanna made her debut in India with an incredible performance that was the highlight of the pre-wedding festivities.

Pre Wedding

Anant and Radhika's first pre-wedding event happened earlier this year in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The second pre-wedding celebration took place from May 29 to June 1 on an opulent cruise around Cannes.

