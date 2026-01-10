Tejas Networks Posts ₹196.55 Crore Loss In Q3 FY26 For Second Straight Quarter Amid BSNL Order Delay

File Image |

New Delhi: Domestic telecom gear maker Tejas Networks on Friday reported Rs 196.55 crore consolidated loss for the second straight quarter in the October-December period, mainly due to lower sales, including deferment of purchase order from state-owned BSNL.

- Order book grows to ₹1,329 Cr in Q3 (up from ₹1,204 Cr in Q2)

- Q3 revenue rises to ₹307 Cr (vs ₹262 Cr in Q2)

- Losses narrow to ₹197 Cr from ₹307 Cr in previous quarter

The company had posted a profit of Rs 165.67 crore a year ago. Its consolidated revenue from operations plunged by about 88 per cent to Rs 306.79 crore during the reported quarter from about Rs 2,642 crore in the December 2024 quarter. The company has been a key vendor for state-owned BSNL's 4G network as part of the CDOT-TCS consortium and claims to be the biggest supplier of network routers.

During the quarter, its purchase order worth Rs 1,526 crore from BSNL for 18,000 sites was delayed. Around 85 per cent of Tejas Networks' revenue mix, excluding operating revenue, was from the domestic market and 15 per cent from the international market during the reported quarter. The company said it has maintained an inventory of Rs 2,363 crore in the December 2025 quarter, which will be converted to finished goods and shipped in the upcoming months.

Tejas Networks has recorded a loss of 697.55 crore in the nine-month period ended December 31, and a 89 per cent decline in revenue from operations at Rs 793.69 crore. It has reported cash of Rs 537 crore in the December 2025 quarter. The company claims to have multiple wins for private 5G deployments in India for applications in ports and mines, and it has been selected as the 5G radio network supplier on a section of the Delhi-Mumbai railway corridor for an Indian Railways' Kavach pilot.

The company also received Rs 84.95 crore as PLI incentives for the March 2025 quarter during the reported quarter, thereby taking the total incentive received by the company under the scheme to Rs 397 crore.

