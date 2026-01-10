 Exporters Urge India-US To Resume Talks For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Amid Tariff Threats & Diplomatic Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessExporters Urge India-US To Resume Talks For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Amid Tariff Threats & Diplomatic Row

Exporters Urge India-US To Resume Talks For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Amid Tariff Threats & Diplomatic Row

Indian exporters and FIEO called for renewed negotiations to conclude a trade agreement with the US, warning that existing 50% tariffs and potential hikes threaten bilateral trade. They emphasized the US as a key market for sectors like leather and engineering. India rejected US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's claim that PM Modi failed to call President Trump to seal the deal.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India and US officials should sit across tables and resolve issues to conclude a mutually beneficial trade agreement, according to exporters. They said that 50 per cent tariffs slapped by the US on Indian goods are already hurting bilateral trade, and any plan to further raise these duties will hit New Delhi's exports to Washington badly.

"Both sides should continue their talks for the agreement," Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President SC Ralhan said. A leather sector exporter said that the US is a key market for India and an early conclusion of a trade agreement will help boost the country's exports. "Though we are exploring new markets, the US is a key market," the exporter said.

Read Also
US Signals Green Light For India To Buy Venezuelan Oil Under New Controlled Framework
article-image

Another exporter from the engineering sector said that a bilateral trade agreement between the two countries will help reduce uncertainties at the trade front. Think tank GTRI said that the India-US trade impasse reflects hard policy choices rather than missed phone calls. "Framing the delay as a matter of personal diplomacy may offer a convenient narrative, but it obscures the substantive disagreements that both sides have yet to resolve and risks trivialising one of the most consequential trade relationships in the global economy," Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) founder Ajay Srivastava said.

India on Friday rejected as "inaccurate" US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's remarks that a proposed trade deal between the two countries couldn't be sealed last year, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make a telephone call to President Donald Trump. New Delhi also asserted that it remained interested in concluding a "mutually beneficial" trade deal between the two "complementary economies" and noted that Modi and Trump held telephonic conversations on eight occasions in 2025, covering different aspects of ties.

FPJ Shorts
Exporters Urge India-US To Resume Talks For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Amid Tariff Threats & Diplomatic Row
Exporters Urge India-US To Resume Talks For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Amid Tariff Threats & Diplomatic Row
Social Media Star Kristy Scott Files For Divorce From Husband Desmond Scott After 11 Years Of Marriage, Cites Infidelity: Report
Social Media Star Kristy Scott Files For Divorce From Husband Desmond Scott After 11 Years Of Marriage, Cites Infidelity: Report
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Release Joint Manifesto For Pune Civic Elections; Focus On Traffic Relief & Healthcare
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Release Joint Manifesto For Pune Civic Elections; Focus On Traffic Relief & Healthcare
Minneapolis Shooting: New Video, Captured By ICE Agent, Shows Moments Of Heated Exchnage With Renee Good That Led To Firing
Minneapolis Shooting: New Video, Captured By ICE Agent, Shows Moments Of Heated Exchnage With Renee Good That Led To Firing

Lutnick, in a podcast, said that India had been given "three Fridays" to seal the trade agreement, and that Modi had to call Trump to close it. The fresh row between the two sides came as their relations passed through possibly the worst phase in the last two decades. In his controversial comments in an interview on Thursday, Lutnick detailed how the India-US trade deal has not happened till now. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Exporters Urge India-US To Resume Talks For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Amid Tariff Threats &...

Exporters Urge India-US To Resume Talks For Mutually Beneficial Trade Deal Amid Tariff Threats &...

Delhi Government Hikes Capital Expenditure To ₹30,248 Crore In Revised Budget, Boosts Transport,...

Delhi Government Hikes Capital Expenditure To ₹30,248 Crore In Revised Budget, Boosts Transport,...

SEBI Proposes Major Overhaul Of Stock Exchange Trading Framework To Simplify Rules & Cut Compliance...

SEBI Proposes Major Overhaul Of Stock Exchange Trading Framework To Simplify Rules & Cut Compliance...

IREDA Q3 Net Profit Surges 37% To ₹585 Crore On Strong Revenue Growth

IREDA Q3 Net Profit Surges 37% To ₹585 Crore On Strong Revenue Growth

Tejas Networks Posts ₹196.55 Crore Loss In Q3 FY26 For Second Straight Quarter Amid BSNL Order...

Tejas Networks Posts ₹196.55 Crore Loss In Q3 FY26 For Second Straight Quarter Amid BSNL Order...