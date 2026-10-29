Sambhv Steel Tubes Q2 Consolidated Net Profit Jumps 99%, Revenue Up 44% Amid New Capacity Plans

Steel |

Mumbai: Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited announced a consolidated net profit of ₹60.95 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, marking a 99.17 percent increase compared to ₹30.60 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹835.99 crore for the September quarter, up 44.09 percent from ₹580.17 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹839.58 crore, a 44.45 percent increase from ₹581.24 crore year-on-year.

Expense Overview

Consolidated total expenses for the quarter rose by 40.36 percent to ₹758.48 crore, compared to ₹540.35 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Employee benefits expense increased by 17.30 percent to ₹40.83 crore from ₹34.81 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter were ₹2.07, up from ₹1.04 in the year-ago period. For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, consolidated basic and diluted EPS was ₹3.99, compared to ₹2.41 in the previous year.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated net profit increased by 82.25 percent to ₹117.47 crore, against ₹64.47 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year grew to ₹1,568.16 crore, a 37.70 percent rise from ₹1,138.80 crore in the prior year.

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Capacity Expansion

The company has approved the setting up of a new Greenfield manufacturing facility for Stainless Steel Seamless Pipes and Tubes in Chhattisgarh. This project, through its wholly owned subsidiary Sambhv Tubes Limited, will have an initial capacity of 14,400 MTPA.

Project Investment

The estimated investment for this project is ₹148.00 crore. It will be funded through a mix of debt and internal accruals, with ₹100.00 crore expected from debt and the balance from internal accruals. The project is anticipated to be completed by March 2028.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.