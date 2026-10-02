Sambhv Steel Tubes' Value-Added Product Sales Jump To 1.13 Lakh Tonnes In Q2 FY27

Sambhv Steel Tubes |

Mumbai: Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited on October 2, 2026, announced its sales volume update, reporting a grand total of 1,22,662 tonnes in Q2 FY27. This represents an increase from 1,07,771 tonnes in Q1 FY27 and 98,768 tonnes in Q2 FY26.

Value Added Products Performance

The company's sales of value-added products reached 1,13,591 tonnes in Q2 FY27, compared to 1,01,191 tonnes in Q1 FY27 and 89,562 tonnes in Q2 FY26. Structural pipes and tubes accounted for 67,020 tonnes, while pre-galvanised (GP) coils and pipes contributed 32,126 tonnes.

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Stainless Steel Coils

Sales of stainless steel coils stood at 14,445 tonnes in Q2 FY27. This was a slight decrease from 14,760 tonnes in Q1 FY27 but an increase from 11,567 tonnes in Q2 FY26.

Intermediate Products

Intermediate product sales were 9,071 tonnes in Q2 FY27. This figure is up from 6,580 tonnes in Q1 FY27, though slightly down from 9,206 tonnes in Q2 FY26.

Company Operations

Sambhv Steel Tubes operates two manufacturing facilities in Sarora and Kuthrel, Chhattisgarh. These facilities have an installed capacity of 3,50,000 MTPA for ERW pipes and tubes, 1,16,000 MTPA for pre-galvanised coils, 1,00,000 MTPA for pre-galvanised pipes, and 1,16,000 MTPA for stainless steel coils.

Management Details

Niraj Shrivastava is the company secretary and compliance officer. Anu Garg serves as the chief financial officer, and Bikash Agrawal is the executive director and chief strategy officer. Prachal Kothari is the senior manager for the CEO's office and investor relations.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.