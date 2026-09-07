Jindal Stainless Joins Hands With Japan’s JFE Steel, Eyes Major Push in Ferritic Stainless Steel Manufacturing

Jindal Stainless Joins Hands With Japan’s JFE Steel |

New Delhi: Jindal Stainless on Monday said it has entered into a pact with Japan's JFE Steel Corporation to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities for selected ferritic stainless steel grades.

The technical assistance agreement would focus on enhancing product quality and manufacturing practices for ferritic stainless steel grades, Jindal Stainless said in a regulatory filing.

Ferritic stainless steel grades are widely used in automotive components, railway coaches, kitchen equipment, industrial machinery, construction, and several other value-added applications, making them an important growth segment for the future."JFE Steel's decades of expertise in ferritic stainless steel manufacturing will help us further strengthen product quality and operational excellence. More importantly, this association is about building capabilities that create greater value for our customers by strengthening our people, processes, and practices through this agreement," Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

The pact comes at a time when global demand for stainless steel is rising, driven by increasing adoption across automotive, infrastructure, railways, process industries, and other value-added applications owing to its corrosion resistance, durability, and lower lifecycle costs.

Under the pact, JFE Steel will support Jindal Stainless' ongoing efforts to strengthen product quality and manufacturing practices for the grades specified in the agreement.

Industry estimates indicate that the global stainless steel market, particularly the ferritic stainless steel segment, is likely to witness steady growth over the coming decade, supported by rising demand for cost-efficient and sustainable material solutions.

Jindal Stainless clocked an annual turnover of Rs 42,955 crore in FY'26. It has 16 stainless steel manufacturing and processing facilities in India and abroad, including in Spain and Indonesia, and a worldwide network in 12 countries, as of March 2026.

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