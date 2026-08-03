Jindal Stainless Consolidated Net Profit Rises 7.5% To ₹768.66 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Jindal Stainless Limited on Wednesday announced its consolidated net profit increased by 7.5% to ₹768.66 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), compared to ₹714.66 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue Performance
The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹11,278.54 crore, marking a 10.5% rise from ₹10,207.14 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Total income for the quarter also increased to ₹11,396.93 crore, up from ₹10,276.01 crore year-on-year.
Expense Overview
Consolidated total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹10,397.95 crore, an increase from ₹9,293.30 crore in the year-ago quarter. Cost of materials consumed rose to ₹7,860.99 crore, compared to ₹7,071.75 crore in Q1 FY26.
Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 improved to ₹9.32, up from ₹8.66 reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Basic EPS also increased to ₹9.34 from ₹8.67.
Renewable Energy Investment
During Q1 FY27, Jindal Stainless invested an additional ₹23.41 crore in Oyster Green Hybrid One Private Limited. This brings the total committed investment to ₹132 crore for developing a 282 MW hybrid renewable energy project intended to meet the power requirements of the company's plants.
Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.