Jindal Stainless Appoints Ranveer Singh As First Brand Ambassador To Boost Consumer Outreach In 2026

Jindal Stainless has appointed actor Ranveer Singh as its first-ever brand ambassador, marking a strategic shift toward consumer-focused branding. |

New Delhi: Jindal Stainless is stepping beyond its traditional industrial identity, tapping celebrity influence to connect more directly with consumers and amplify its brand presence nationwide.

Jindal Stainless has onboarded Ranveer Singh as its first-ever brand ambassador, signaling a new phase in its branding strategy. The company has not previously engaged a celebrity for endorsement, making this a notable shift toward consumer-facing communication. Ranveer Singh will represent the brand across television, digital, and social media platforms, helping position stainless steel as a modern, essential material.

The company sees this association as a way to strengthen its emotional connection with consumers. Ranveer Singh’s public persona—defined by energy, reliability, and mass appeal—aligns with the brand’s values. Management indicated that the partnership is intended to make stainless steel more relatable, moving beyond industrial applications to highlight its relevance in everyday life and national development.

Jindal Stainless plans to use the collaboration to broaden awareness around the importance of stainless steel across sectors. The company highlighted its role in infrastructure, transportation, defence, and space applications, including projects such as Vande Bharat sleeper trains and Chandrayaan-3, as outlined in the press release on page 3. By linking these use cases with a recognizable public figure, the company aims to bring technical narratives closer to mainstream audiences.

The partnership comes as Jindal Stainless enters a new growth phase, with ongoing expansion in capacity and global presence. The company reported an annual turnover of Rs 40,182 crore in FY25 and is targeting 4.2 million tonnes of annual melt capacity by FY27. With operations in multiple countries and a wide product portfolio, the brand ambassador strategy supports the broader ambition to grow visibility alongside capacity.

Jindal Stainless’ move reflects a shift in how industrial companies engage with audiences, blending manufacturing strength with brand storytelling to support long-term growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and may include forward-looking statements related to branding strategy and growth plans, which are subject to change based on market conditions and company decisions.