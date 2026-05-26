Venus Pipes & Tubes Reports 23% PAT Growth To ₹25.5 Crore In Q4

Venus Pipes & Tubes reported 17 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 302.2 crore. |

Mumbai: Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited reported higher earnings in Q4 FY26, supported by growth in stainless steel pipes and tubes business operations. Revenue from operations rose 17 percent year-on-year to Rupees 302.2 crore in the March quarter compared with Rupees 258.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net profit increased 23 percent to Rupees 25.5 crore from Rupees 20.7 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 35.0 crore against Rupees 32.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while total income increased to Rupees 304.3 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations increased 1.0 percent from Rupees 299.3 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Net profit rose 7.6 percent sequentially from Rupees 23.7 crore, while profit before tax improved 7.9 percent from Rupees 32.4 crore in the previous quarter. Total expenses for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 269.4 crore compared with Rupees 269.6 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 13.5 crore from Rupees 10.4 crore in the preceding quarter, while finance costs remained broadly stable at Rupees 10.5 crore. The company also reversed Rupees 1.9 crore of excess provision related to labour code liabilities during the quarter.

What Drove The Numbers

The company said the revised labour code liability provision impacted quarterly exceptional items. Earlier, Venus Pipes had recognised Rupees 6.5 crore towards gratuity and compensated absences under the new labour code framework, which was later revised to Rupees 4.6 crore based on updated actuarial assumptions. The company operates in a single business segment focused on stainless steel seamless and welded pipes, tubes, and U-tubes. Basic earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rupees 12.38 compared with Rupees 11.65 in Q3 FY26.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Venus Pipes reported revenue from operations of Rupees 1,178.5 crore, up 22 percent from Rupees 958.5 crore in FY25. Net profit rose nearly 10 percent to Rupees 102.0 crore compared with Rupees 92.9 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 137.3 crore from Rupees 125.4 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 0.50 per equity share for FY26, taking the total dividend for the year to Rupees 1 per share, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.