Grauer & Weil Reports 98% PAT Growth To ₹51 Crore In Q4

Grauer & Weil (India) reported 4.8 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 354.0 crore. |

Mumbai: Grauer & Weil (India) Limited reported higher consolidated earnings for Q4 FY26, with profit after tax rising 98 percent year-on-year to Rupees 51.0 crore from Rupees 25.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 4.8 percent to Rupees 354.0 crore compared to Rupees 337.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income stood at Rupees 367.2 crore against Rupees 350.1 crore a year earlier. The company’s performance was supported by stronger profitability in its surface finishing business and improved operational efficiencies during the quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations rose 23 percent from Rupees 287.9 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax increased 47 percent to Rupees 66.6 crore from Rupees 45.3 crore in the preceding quarter. Net profit also rose 51 percent sequentially from Rupees 33.7 crore.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rupees 300.6 crore compared to Rupees 254.5 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses declined sequentially to Rupees 22.5 crore, while finance costs increased to Rupees 1.3 crore from Rupees 0.5 crore. Depreciation expenses remained broadly stable at Rupees 5.8 crore for the quarter.

What Drove The Numbers

The surface finishing segment remained the company’s largest business contributor, generating revenue of Rupees 317.4 crore during Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 291.8 crore a year ago. Segment profit from the division increased to Rupees 66.3 crore from Rupees 34.6 crore. The engineering segment reported revenue of Rupees 38.1 crore, while the shoppertainment segment contributed Rupees 0.4 crore during the quarter. Basic earnings per share rose to Rupees 1.12 compared with Rupees 0.57 in Q4 FY25. The board also recommended a dividend of Re 0.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations increased to Rupees 1,178.4 crore from Rupees 1,127.2 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year rose 6.5 percent to Rupees 167.3 crore compared with Rupees 157.0 crore in the previous financial year. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 219.1 crore against Rupees 209.5 crore in FY25.

The company’s other equity increased to Rupees 1,036.2 crore as of March 31, 2026. Grauer & Weil also disclosed that proceedings related to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board’s suspension order on mall operations remain pending before the Supreme Court.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.