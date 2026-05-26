Marksans Pharma Reports 23% Net Income Growth To ₹891 Crore, PAT Up 64% In Q4

Marksans Pharma reported a 23 percent rise in Q4 FY26 net income to Rupees 891.3 crore. |

Mumbai: Marksans Pharma Limited reported strong consolidated financial results for Q4 FY26, with net income rising 23 percent year-on-year to Rupees 891.3 crore compared with Rupees 723.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 64percent to Rupees 149.0 crore from Rupees 90.7 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA rose 54 percent to Rupees 195.4 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 22.8 percent from 17.9 percent in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, net income grew 15 percent from Rupees 774.6 crore in Q3 FY26, supported by higher sales across major overseas markets.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Operating revenue for the quarter stood at Rupees 856.1 crore, up 21 percent from Rupees 708.5 crore in Q4 FY25 and 13.5 percent higher than Rupees 754.4 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Gross profit rose 22 percent year-on-year to Rupees 465.5 crore, while gross margin improved slightly to 54.4 percent. PAT margin expanded to 16.7 percent from 12.5 percent in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share increased to Rupees 3.3 from Rupees 2.0 in Q4 FY25. For FY26, EBITDA stood at Rupees 600.8 crore with a margin of 20.4 percent, compared with Rupees 532.7 crore and 20.3 percent margin in FY25.

What Drove The Numbers

The US and North America formulation business remained the largest contributor, reporting Q4 FY26 revenue of Rupees 406.2 crore, up 24 percent year-on-year. The company launched 112 new SKUs in the US market during FY26 and ended the year with 51 products in the pipeline. The UK and Europe business generated Rupees 307.7 crore during the quarter, supported by multiple product launches and improved order flow. Australia and New Zealand revenue rose 61 percent to Rupees 123.4 crore, helped by new launches and volume growth. Marksans Pharma also launched 11 prescription brands under its Nova Pharma division during FY26.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Marksans Pharma reported consolidated net income of Rupees 3,034 crore, up 13 percent from Rupees 2,689 crore in FY25. PAT increased 9.8 percent to Rupees 420.1 crore compared with Rupees 382.6 crore in the previous financial year. Operating revenue rose 12.5 percent to Rupees 2,951 crore. The company generated Rupees 458 crore cash from operations during FY26 and closed the year with a cash balance of Rupees 990 crore. Research and development spending stood at Rupees 89 crore, equivalent to 3 percent of consolidated revenue.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.