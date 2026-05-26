Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Reports 50% Revenue Growth To ₹18.5 Crore In Q4

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited reported 50 percent growth in Q4 FY26 consolidated total income to Rupees 18.5 crore, while net profit declined 58 percent to Rupees 1.8 crore. |

Mumbai: Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited reported consolidated total income of Rupees 18.5 crore in Q4 FY26, up 50 percent from Rupees 12.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, consolidated net profit declined 58 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1.8 crore from Rupees 4.2 crore in Q4 FY25. Sequentially, profit rose 61 percent from Rupees 1.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Earnings per share stood at Rupees 0.92 compared with Rupees 3.61 in the year-ago quarter. The company’s results were supported by growth in its real estate business segment.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated total income increased sharply from Rupees 8.5 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rupees 18.5 crore in Q4 FY26. Total expenses rose to Rupees 16.0 crore from Rupees 4.6 crore in the previous quarter due to higher construction costs and employee expenses. Profit before tax declined 35 percent year-on-year to Rupees 2.6 crore from Rupees 3.9 crore despite stronger revenue growth. Current tax expense stood at Rupees 79 lakh during the quarter against a tax write-back in Q3 FY26. Finance costs remained lower at Rupees 8.7 lakh compared with Rupees 11.1 lakh in Q4 FY25.

Read Also Meghna Infracon Expands Mumbai Portfolio With 600 Crore GDV Addition

What Drove The Numbers

The company said revenue growth was led by real estate activity, which contributed Rupees 17.7 crore to segment revenue during Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 8.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. Meghna Infracon operates across real estate, investment, and share trading businesses. Segment profit from real estate activity stood at Rupees 3.3 crore during the quarter. Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the company came in at Rupees 1.9 crore against Rupees 3.6 crore in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated total income increased 15 percent to Rupees 46.3 crore from Rupees 40.2 crore in FY25. Annual net profit declined 43 percent to Rupees 5.6 crore compared with Rupees 9.8 crore in the previous financial year. The Board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 0.25 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. The company’s consolidated equity base increased to Rupees 26.9 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rupees 10.0 crore a year earlier.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.