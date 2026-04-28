Meghna Infracon Expands Mumbai Portfolio With 600 Crore GDV Addition

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited has added five new redevelopment projects across Mumbai and Thane. |

Mumbai: A steady push into premium redevelopment is reshaping Meghna Infracon’s growth story, as the company scales up across some of the city’s most sought-after residential and commercial pockets.

Expands Project Pipeline

Meghna Infracon has strengthened its portfolio with five redevelopment projects across Goregaon West, Bandra West, Khar West, Juhu-Vile Parle, and Wagle Estate in Thane. These additions bring in around 600 crore in GDV, pushing the company’s total estimated GDV beyond 1,000 crore. The pipeline now spans over 10 lakh square feet, signaling a clear focus on high-demand urban corridors and premium housing segments.

Breaks Down Key Projects

Among the developments, Bharti CHS in Bandra West stands out as the largest, with an estimated revenue potential of about 240 crore and a projected completion timeline extending to 2029. The Viram project in Juhu is expected to generate nearly 85 crore. Other projects include Jay Pathik, Jai Murli Govind CHS, and a large commercial redevelopment at Wagle Estate, collectively targeting both residential and office demand across prime micro-markets.

Driven By Demand Growth

Managing Director Vikram Lodha indicated that rising demand for well-designed homes and offices in prime locations is fueling this expansion. He emphasized the company’s ambition to build a trusted premium redevelopment brand, backed by disciplined execution and market insight. Chief Operating Officer Amit Sathe added that project selection is driven by location strength and redevelopment viability, with execution quality seen as the key differentiator in a competitive market.

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Targets Long-Term Scale

The company is also expanding into commercial assets, including an upcoming project in Wagle Estate with an estimated development potential of around 300 crore. With additional redevelopment opportunities in the pipeline, Meghna Infracon expects its total GDV potential across existing and future projects to continue scaling beyond current levels, reinforcing its long-term growth trajectory in Mumbai’s redevelopment space.

Meghna Infracon’s expansion reflects a broader shift toward redevelopment-led growth in Mumbai, where demand for premium, well-located properties continues to rise alongside evolving urban living expectations.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.