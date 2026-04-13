GHV Infra Secures ₹1,250 Crore EPC Contract For Jalna–Nanded Expressway Project

GHV Infra Projects entered into a construction contract worth Rs. 1,250 crores with APCO Infratech Private for developing expressway connectors between Jalna and Nanded in Maharashtra. |

Mumbai: GHV Infra Projects has landed a large infrastructure contract that significantly expands its project pipeline and strengthens its position in the road construction segment.

Major Contract Win

GHV Infra Projects Limited has secured a construction contract valued at Rs. 1,250 crores from APCO Infratech Private Limited. The deal covers the development of expressway connectors between Jalna and Nanded in Maharashtra. This win marks a substantial addition to the company’s order book and highlights its growing role in executing large-scale infrastructure projects.

Full Scope Execution

The contract is structured as an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) project, involving comprehensive responsibilities across the project lifecycle. As outlined in the annexure table on page 2, the scope includes survey and investigation, design, engineering, procurement, construction, supply of materials, and maintenance. This end-to-end involvement positions GHV Infra as a fully integrated execution partner for the project.

Defined Timeline

The company has committed to completing the project within a 30-month construction period. This timeline reflects the scale and complexity of the expressway connector development. With clearly defined milestones, the execution schedule indicates a structured approach to delivery, supported by planning across engineering and operational phases.

Clean Governance Structure

GHV Infra clarified that the contract is awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any promoter or group company interest. Additionally, the project is not categorized as a related party transaction. These disclosures, detailed in the annexure on page 2, reinforce compliance with regulatory standards and transparency in contract allocation.

With this Rs. 1,250 crore contract, GHV Infra strengthens its infrastructure portfolio and advances its participation in critical road connectivity projects in Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or external analysis.