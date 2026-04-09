GHV Infra Secures ₹216 Crore Dual Work Orders For Mumbai Carshed Expansion Projects

GHV Infra Projects Limited has secured two work orders worth a combined Rs 216 crore from GHV (India) Private Limited. |

Mumbai: In a boost to its infrastructure portfolio, GHV Infra has bagged back-to-back domestic contracts aimed at strengthening urban rail capacity in the Mumbai region.

Secures dual contracts

The company received two separate work orders totaling Rs 216 crore, excluding GST, for expanding carshed infrastructure at Sanpada and Kalwa. The Sanpada project is valued at approximately Rs 111 crore, while the Kalwa contract stands at around Rs 105 crore. Both projects are expected to be executed over a 24-month timeline from the start date.

Project scope detailed

Each contract involves construction of key infrastructure to support increased capacity at the respective carsheds. These upgrades are typically critical for handling additional train sets and improving maintenance efficiency. The orders have been awarded by a domestic entity, GHV (India) Private Limited, reinforcing intra-group project execution capabilities.

Promoter linkage highlighted

The transactions fall under related party dealings, as Jahidmohmed Vijapura—identified as a promoter-linked figure—holds roles across both the listed entity and the awarding company. However, the company clarified that both contracts have been executed on an arm’s length basis, indicating standard commercial terms despite the shared interests.

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Strengthens execution pipeline

With these new wins, GHV Infra strengthens its order book and deepens its presence in urban infrastructure development. The focus on rail-linked assets aligns with broader capacity expansion trends in metropolitan transit systems, positioning the company to benefit from sustained infrastructure spending in the region.

The dual project wins signal steady momentum in GHV Infra’s core construction business, with execution over the next two years likely to be a key monitorable for investors.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures filed with stock exchanges and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities.