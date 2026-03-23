G R Infraprojects Wins INR 2440.87 Crore Highway Project In Bihar Under HAM Model

G R Infraprojects Limited has secured a Letter of Award from the National Highways Authority of India. |

Mumbai: Infrastructure momentum continues as G R Infraprojects adds a sizeable highway contract to its order book, reinforcing its presence in India’s road development push.

Secures Major Highway Order

The company’s latest win centers on a four-lane greenfield stretch of NH-33 connecting Mokama to Munger in Bihar. Valued at INR 2440.87 crore, the contract marks a significant addition to its execution pipeline. The project was awarded by the National Highways Authority of India on March 23, 2026, confirming earlier expectations following its March 18 update.

Project Scope Details

The awarded stretch runs from design chainage 0+000 at Mokama to 82+400 at Munger, indicating a substantial corridor development. Execution will follow the Hybrid Annuity Mode, a structure that blends government support with private participation. The timeline is fixed at 910 days from the appointed date, suggesting a roughly two-and-a-half-year completion window.

Execution Driven Growth

Management indicated that continued order inflows reflect strong traction in national highway development programs. The company sees this award as part of a broader pipeline of infrastructure opportunities, with road construction remaining a core growth driver supported by government-backed models like HAM.

Strengthens Order Book

This project further deepens G R Infraprojects’ footprint in eastern India, a region seeing rising infrastructure investments. With steady inflows and execution visibility, the company appears positioned to maintain revenue momentum while leveraging its expertise in large-scale highway construction.

The latest contract underscores the company’s steady participation in India’s expanding road infrastructure landscape, with visibility on both execution timelines and long-term growth prospects.

Discliamer: This article is based on company disclosures and regulatory filings. It is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Readers should verify details independently before making decisions.